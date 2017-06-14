Singer Rita Ora has spoken of her horror following the Grenfell Tower Block blaze.

Writing on social media she revealed that the tower block was one of her childhood hang outs as she sent prayers for the victims of the blaze.

"This is my neighbourhood I can't believe this is happening," she said. "My prayers are with everybody involved my heart is beating so fast. I used to play in that block - I want to do all I can do to help."

Originally from Kosovo Rita's parents fled the country when she was just one and settling down in London, later moved to Kendal Rise near White City, close to where the blaze ocurred.

Sharing an image of the burning tower she gave details of how the public can help.

Celebrities have been offering support to the victims with Jamie Oliver opening the doors of his restaurant in the nearby Westfield shopping centre to those injured and left homeless after the blaze.

Shocked and devastated to hear this terrible news. My heart goes out to everyone affected by this horrific tragedy in west London pic.twitter.com/0pqT6WZBvU — Rita Ora (@RitaOra) June 14, 2017

Posting a photo of the gutted tower block on his Instagram feed, he wrote: "To any of the 100's of families effected by this terrible fire at Grenfell Tower Notting hill today, you are all welcome to come hang out in my restaurant and be fed and watered by my Jamies Italian team.

"We are in the Westfield just around the corner. Food and drink free of charge so just go and speak to my manager Juan and we will sort you out and give you some love

"This is for victims of the fire our thoughts, love and prayers are with you all big love Jamie x x x x (sic)."

To any of the 100's of FAMILIES effected by this terrible fire at Grenfell Tower Notting hill today, You are all welcome to come hang out in my restaurant and be fed and watered by my Jamies Italian team. We are in the Westfield just around the corner. Food and drink free of charge so just go and speak to my manager Juan and we will sort you out and give you some love .... this is for victims of the fire our thoughts, love and prayers are with you all big love jamie x x x x A post shared by Jamie Oliver (@jamieoliver) on Jun 14, 2017 at 2:27am PDT

Singer Lily Allen who lives close to Latimer Road Station said she could see the flames of the burning tower block from her window. She offered to open her home to any victims of the Grenfell Tower fire who need help.

"If anyone need a bed or a lift, or tea tweet me and I'll follow back. #NorthKensington" she wrote.

If anyone need a bed or a lift, or tea tweet me and I'll follow back. #NorthKensington — lily #labourtineðŸŽˆ (@lilyallen) June 14, 2017

12 residents are confirmed dead and dozens are still missing after the fire, which was reportedly caused by a faulty fridge.

Mail Online reports that the death toll is expected to rise and according to Scotland Yard could be as high as 50. The search for those still missing continues.