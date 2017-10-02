Rita Ora has once again caused a meltdown on social media with a sexy photo of herself.

The Your Song singer took to Instagram on 2 October to post the snap, which shows her seated in a comfy chair and exuding plenty of sex appeal in a skimpy black outfit.

She accessorised the look with matching coloured thigh-length high heel boots with laces running down to her ankles. She also let her luscious locks loose while donning smoky eyes, bright red lipstick and diamond rings on her fingers.

"Everyone ready for the British Invasion on @spikelsb," she wrote alongside the photo she shared with her fans on Instagram.

Ora's picture has already garnered more than 189,000 likes, with a fan saying, "You are looking stunning", and another put it, "Definitely killing it."

"Rita, you always manage to strike that perfect pose my oh my," a fan said, while another added, "Too beautiful for words ❤️."

Besides Ora's flawless beauty, her outfit was also the talk among her fans, with some asking the singer to reveal where she bought the boots from.

"Where are these boots from???" a fan asked.

"Awesome outfit those boots are Killin it," a fan said, while another added, "Love your boots."

Ora also shared a photo of her getting a tattoo on her back from Red Hot Chili Peppers' drummer Chad Smith.

"#RedHotRita What really went down LOL @chadsmithofficial #newjobAlert," she wrote next to the snap she shared on the photo-and-video-sharing application.

"And how nice of the Chili Peppers drummer to do it with his own hands! ;)" a fan said.

Another added, "Oh jeeeze! It really is Chad Smith! Lol."

However, there were those fans who pleaded to the songstress to stop from getting any more ink on her body.

"No more tattoos please!!!" a fan said and another added, "You don't need it."