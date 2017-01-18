Robbie Keane has not received an offer to re-join Leeds United but is talking with several Championship clubs as he looks to add another chapter to his illustrious career. The 36-year-old is a free agent after leaving Los Angeles Galaxy at the end of the 2016 Major League Soccer campaign, and seems unwilling to hang up his boots.

The forward has represented 11 different clubs during his 20-year career, including Inter Milan, Tottenham Hotspur, Liverpool and Celtic. The Republic of Ireland's record goalscorer spent 18 months at Elland Road during the fulcrum of his career between 2001 and 2002, netting 19 goals in 56 appearances for the Whites.

Unsubstantiated reports have linked Keane with a return to West Yorkshire during the January transfer window. But Keane says there has been no contact from Leeds, but several clubs from English football's second tier have been in touch regarding a move.

"There's been a few offers from championship teams, but I don't want to mention too much – that wouldn't be fair to them," he told Talksport. "I've had a lot of people asking me about coming back to Leeds and Wolves, and they're great clubs I've played for, but you can't go somewhere if people actually don't offer you anything.

"Until it's actually in writing to me I can't comment much on it, but I definitely haven't heard from Leeds or Wolves. I'm back home in Dublin and training quite hard at the moment, so watch this space in the next couple of weeks and we'll see what happens."

Leeds have only made one signing during the January window, extending Pablo Hernandez's spell with the club until the end of the season. But speaking after the 1-0 win over Derby County which took the club into third in the Championship table manager, Garry Monk admits he wants to make further additions.

"We need one or two," he told BBC Radio Leeds. "But they have to be the right type of people and player, who can help this group. We need those two, we've had to suffer situations this season where we've had a few injuries or suspensions and we've had to make the line-up more makeshift. We've spoke internally and the club will work as hard as they can to make that happen."