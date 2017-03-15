Dwayne 'The Rock' Johnson has revealed his favourite competitors when he was with the WWE. The former champion picked 'Stone Cold' Steve Austin and Triple H as the best wrestlers he has worked with.

The former WWE star during a Q&A session on his YouTube channel, started in collaboration with Seven Bucks Digital Studios, said that Stone Cold and Triple H were immensely talented wrestlers whose contributions during the Attitude Era were phenomenal. He also added that he admired the two legends of the game and that they were his friends.

The wrestler-turned-actor also joked that the fights he won were real, while the ones he lost were fake.

Meanwhile, The Rock has expressed his desire to attend WrestleMania 33, WWE's biggest pay-per-view show that the company holds every year. This year it takes place at Camping World Stadium in Orlando, Florida on 2 April.

In a Twitter exchange with Eric LeGrand, recipient of the 2017 Warrior Award for the WWE Hall of Fame ceremony, The Rock said he was trying to attend the PPV event.

"@TheRock @HBO @BallersHBO Going to be awesome. Hope to see you in Orlando in a few weeks," LeGrand wrote on Twitter.

The Rock replied: "Thx you brotha! We're trying to get down there. Congratulations and keep inspiring the masses!"

If The Rock does make it to this year's WrestleMania, it would be his seventh consecutive appearance at the PPV event.