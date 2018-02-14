Roger Federer has backed teenage tennis prospect Felix Auger-Aliassime to become a very good player in the future.

The 17-year-old is the youngest player in the Top 200 of the ATP tennis rankings with his performances in the ATP Challenger events taking him to a career high rank of 168.

In addition, Auger-Aliassime recently had his debut ATP Tour match on Tuesday (13 February) in the Rotterdam Open after being handed a wild card.

While it was a losing 6-2, 3-6, 7-5 effort against 38-ranked Filip Krajinovic, the signs are still promising for Auger-Aliassime who took on a player with eight years experience on him.

The Canadian youngster's talents even saw him receive an invitation to train with Federer in Dubai at the end of the 2017 season. However, it was cut short due to Auger-Aliassime picking up a knee injury.

Meanwhile, the Swiss ace commented on meeting him again and his potential during his pre-match press conference at Rotterdam.

"I think he is going to be a very good player," Federer said via Express. "Unfortunately he got hurt during the time that he was in Dubai with me in December [2017].

"I just saw him this morning for the first time again after I wished him a good trip back home and good rehab. It's nice to see him smiling and happy again. I didn't worry for him because he seemed very upbeat, positive and still in a moment that was actually pretty hard for him, being hurt going into Australia.

"I think he is going to be great player. How good remains to be seen. I don't want to put too much pressure on him to be honest."

Meanwhile, Auger-Aliassime valued the short time he had to practice with the 20-time Grand Slam champion who was an idol for him growing up.

"Having a chance to practice with my idol Roger from when I was growing up was unbelievable," the youngster said before his opening-round match.

"It was good to see him again after seeing him all of the off-season."

Federer could become the world number one for the first time since 2012 if he reaches the semi-final stage in Rotterdam.

His first match takes place on Wednesday (14 February) against Belgium's Ruben Bemelmans.