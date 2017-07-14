World number five Roger Federer takes on Tomas Berdych in the semi-final of the men's singles at Wimbledon on Friday (14 July).

Overview

Federer faces Berdych for the third time this year, knowing one more win can take him that much closer to an unprecedented eight Wimbledon title.

Federer has so far comfortably disposed of Alexandr Dolgopolov, Dusan Lajovic, Mischa Zverev, Grigor Dimitrov and most recently, Milos Raonic, easily defeating him in straight sets on Wednesday (July 12).

One more victory will make him the second oldest man to reach the final two at Wimbledon as well as a record 11th final, having already achieved the record of most semi-finals with 12.

The 35-year-old will have to get past 2010 finalist Berdych first, who is looking to join Ivan Lendl as the only Czech players in the Open Era to reach more than one Wimbledon final.

The world number 15 has had quite a run to the semi-final himself with notable victories over young prospect Dominic Thiem and leading Novak Djokovic 7-6, 2-0 before the Serbian had to retire from their quarter-final match due to injury.

Berdych knows he has an uphill task but believes he is in the best possible situation right now.

"He's a really exceptional tennis player," Berdych said, as quoted on ATP World Tour. "I think he's the greatest of them all. It's a great challenge to actually have the opportunity to play him."

"I'm probably in the best possible situation I can be right now. I had a pretty good run so far...Really, I cannot be in a better position before Friday's match."

Head-To-Head

The duo have faced each other 24 times with Federer triumphing on 18 occasions. The Swiss ace has also notably won their last eight meetings in a row, having most recently defeated his Czech opponent in the Australian Open and Miami Open this year.

Wimbledon history

This will be the third meeting between Federer and Berdych at Wimbledon, with the former holding both wins at SW19.

Federer defeated Berdych in the fourth round in 2006 before defeating him once again in the quarter-final stage in 2010.