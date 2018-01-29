Roma chief executive Umberto Gandini has revealed that the Serie A club are still in discussions with Chelsea over the potential sale of Edin Dzeko.

Dzeko, 31, has emerged as the Blues' primary target to serve as backup to Alvaro Morata, with reports last week suggesting that the club had had a £44m ($62m) bid accepted by Roma for the double signing of the striker and left-back Emerson Palmieri.

However, former Manchester City striker Dzeko is reported to be having reservations about returning to the Premier League and is seeking assurances over the amount of playing time he will get at Stamford Bridge.

Gandini said Roma were "evaluating" Chelsea's interest in Dzeko and refused to rule out the Bosnian's sale before the transfer window closes on 31 January.

"There are offers, we are talking and evaluating, but it takes three parties to reach an agreement and at times also with those who are around the player," the Giallorossi chief was quoted as saying by Football Italia.

Chelsea are prepared to offload Michy Batshuayi on loan in the January window, even though the Belgian scored twice in the club's 3-0 win over Newcastle on 28 January.

However, Blues boss Antonio Conte said after the win at Stamford Bridge that it would be up to Batshuayi whether he stays or goes if the club bring in another striker.

"There is a World Cup this summer and every player wants to play to try to push for the competition. This is another situation," Conte was quoted as saying by Sky Sports.

"If the club decides to add another player, I don't know if Michy wants to stay or go on loan. This is a player decision, not mine. I want to continue to work with my players.

"I don't know what will happen but when you have to play in the Champions League and FA Cup, three strikers is the minimum. Then we have to see what will happen in the transfer market."