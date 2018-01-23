Roma have no interest in taking Chelsea forward Michy Batshuayi as part of the deal that will see Edin Dzeko and Emerson Palmieri move to Stamford Bridge and are reportedly waiting on the Premier League champions to submit a €60m (£52.7m, $73.5m) offer for the striker and full-back.

Antonio Conte's side have been linked with a whole host of forwards this month but seem to be making headway on a deal for Dzeko, who has agreed a deal worth €8m-a-year according to Sky Italia, relayed by Football Italia.

Chelsea have some reservations over paying a hefty fee for Dzeko, who turns 32 in March, and were hoping to offload Batshuayi to the Giallorossi and negate paying a vast sum for the Bosnia and Herzegovinia international.

But Roma, whose transfers are overseen by famed director of football Monchi, have no interest in taking on Batshuayi and will no doubt have other targets in mind to replace Dzeko.

They did not wish to part with the former Manchester City and Wolfsburg striker midway through a season in which they are battling for Champions League qualification, but the Italian giants realise this is their last chance to sell the ageing targetman for a decent fee.

Chelsea and Roma are expected to come to an agreement over Dzeko and Palmieri, whose arrival will lead to Kenedy joining Newcastle United on loan until the end of the season. Eusebio Di Francesco's side are expecting an offer worth €50m plus another €10m in bonuses for their coveted duo, with Dzeko expected to face Sampdoria on Wednesday (24 January).

Batshuayi will be surplus to requirements if Dzeko does join Chelsea before the end of the January transfer window, but a move away from west London does not seem to be imminent for the 24-year-old. West Ham United and Sevilla have both been credited with an interest in Batshuayi, who led the line impressively as Chelsea ran out comfortable victors over Brighton and Hove Albion on Saturday [20 January].