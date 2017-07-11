Romelu Lukaku has revealed that he had told his mother that he would, one day, don the Manchester United shirt having passed Old Trafford numerous times during his stay in Manchester.

The Belgian completed a £75m ($96m) move to Old Trafford earlier this week and is to wear the number nine shirt left vacant by Zlatan Ibrahimovic.

Lukaku will be tasked with addressing the lack of goals for the Red Devils, having scored 25 in the league last season for Everton.

He was reportedly close to joining his former club Chelsea but United made a last ditch attempt for the striker after growing impatient with Real Madrid over their delay in sanctioning a deal for Alvaro Morata.

Lukaku has already joined the team for pre-season training in the United States.

"Well I live in Manchester so I pass Old Trafford many times when I want to go to the city centre.

"One night I said to my mum that I would play there one day.

"I thought so. I had a certain feeling. It was just the stadium," Lukaku told MUTV.

"When you pass it, I am driving but I am looking at the stadium the whole time.

"Every time when I played against Man United, every time I came onto the pitch, I just felt like a child. You can see the atmosphere, the fans.

"It was just a blessing and I can't wait to play my first game over there. I am really excited for that."

Lukaku has also spoken highly of manager Jose Mourinho, under whom he had played during his brief stint at Stamford Bridge. He was loaned out of the club to Everton before being permanently sold in 2014.

However, he is eager to reprise that relationship and establish a good understanding with the manager as the season progresses.

"I am really looking forward to it, that is the most exciting part. Me and him, we have a really good relationship and I always dreamed to play under him since I was 10," he said.

"To have the opportunity at 24 to work under him and to be part of his plans for challenges for trophies is exciting.

"I think he is a manager to help us to win trophies and I can't wait to start working under him again," he added.