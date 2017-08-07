Former England manager Glenn Hoddle believes Romelu Lukaku could struggle at Manchester United due to his style of play.

Lukaku became United's record signing after he moved to Old Trafford from Everton for an initial £75m ($96.5m) fee as the club looked to add firepower to their attack.

The Belgian has scored once in three pre-season games so far and is set to make his official debut for the club on Tuesday (8 August) against Real Madrid in the European Super Cup.

Ahead of the tie in Macedonia however, Hoddle cast concern on whether the 24-year-old could fare well for the Red Devils, especially given the nature of the tactics that their opponents use.

United usually have their opponents in the Premier League sit deep and wait for the counter-attack while teams that play against Everton are usually more open which is one reason why Lukaku benefited, according to Hoddle.

"If there is one doubt I have, it would be over Lukaku at £75million," Hoddle wrote in his Daily Mail column. "We know why Mourinho did not rate him at Chelsea. It is all about his first touch and close play. My feeling with Lukaku is that he needs space to play in and run into. He is at his best when he can terrorise defenders, running at them on to goal."

"He will not get that kind of game at Old Trafford, when sides bank up, sit deep and deny space. That is when a team and a striker has to be more intricate in their build-up play. He will score from set pieces but I'll be interested to see how much he scores in open play at Old Trafford. Life may be difficult for him there."

However, the former Chelsea man is a natural goalscorer exemplified by the fact that Everton had a superior goalscoring record than United last season, which is why Lukaku is under pressure to deliver.

"If you think about those 10 games United drew at home last season, the fact they scored 26 goals at home compared to Chelsea's 55, that Everton had a better home record, it tells you everything about where United need to improve," Hoddle added.

"Converting the chances they do create at home is vital. Lukaku is under pressure to deliver."