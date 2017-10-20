Everton manager Ronald Koeman still has the full support of the club's board but admits the Toffees hierarchy are "worried" by the incredibly bleak start to the season at Goodison Park ahead of his side's clash with Arsenal.

Koeman's men produced a slightly improved display in their crunch Europa League group stage clash with Lyon on Thursday (19 October) but still succumbed to a 2-1 defeat at the hands of the Ligue 1 outfit.

The loss against Lyon was Everton's sixth of the season in all competitions, but while Koeman conceded that Farhad Moshiri, Bill Kenwright et al are concerned by what they have seen in recent weeks, they are still fully behind the Dutchman, who is confident he can turn his side's fortunes around.

Asked about whether he had the board's full support, Koeman said in his press conference: "Yes, that's not changed. We have daily contact, weekly contact, but everybody is a bit worried but that's normal.

"Frustration is a part in life and football if you don't win," said Koeman. "I hate to lose. But I'm still the man and we fight for everything to turn it around. Of course the pressure is on the manager but okay I watch TV I sometimes am on social media, I know what's going around and that's normal."

Everton have no time to mope about yet another damning defeat, with their hectic schedule continuing with a tough task against Arsenal on Sunday. Koeman boasts a rather impressive record against Arsene Wenger, losing just three of the 13 matches in which he has pitted his wits against the Frenchman, and he sees no reason why he cannot secure his sixth victory over the Gunners boss on Sunday.

The Barcelona legend also moved to defend his summer signings, who have predominantly struggled to have any sort of positive impact in Everton colours, and believes the likes of Davy Klaassen and Sandro Ramirez will prove to be sound purchases when all is said and done.

"Why not against Arsenal?" Koeman said. "They're not unbeatable, They're not strong away from home this season. We need to improve but if we bring the fight and aggression on the pitch then we have a chance to win."

"We need to prepare for Sunday, of course we have discussions inside and speak about our tough start, but our position in the table is not where Everton needs to be and that's what we need to change. I still believe in the players and signings we made in the summer, everyone can have doubts about the signings we made but the future will tell us they were really good."