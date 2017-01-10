Everton manager Ronald Koeman has been impressed by the 'good signals' shown by new signing Ademola Lookman, and believes the young winger will adapt well to the rigours of Premier League football.

The Blues signed Lookman from Charlton Athletic last week in a deal that could be worth up to £11m (€12.6m), and the 19-year-old forward was paraded in front of supporters at Goodison Park on Saturday (7 January). Koeman, who is keen to bolster his squad with further additions this month, praised the England youth international's attitude.

"Mentally, he likes to improve and watch clips of his performances," the Blues boss told evertontv. "I think they are all good signals from a young player who knows he is just starting. We will support and will help him improve. That's really important. He wants to train and he wants to play."

Lookman has made 25 appearances for League One outfit Charlton this season, scoring seven goals. Koeman thinks that game-time, along with the 24 matches he played for the Addicks in the Championship last year, will stand him in good stead as he bids to make an impact at Everton.

"Ademola has good experience and everybody knows that at that level the football is more physical than the Premier League. Now he will get more experience at a higher level, which will be good for the boy," the Everton boss added.

"I spoke to the boy and he knows what we want, how he needs to train and play and his behaviour. He's only 19 and we know it's difficult for young players to come into the first team at the level of the Premier League, but he's the type who we believe can make the step as soon as possible."