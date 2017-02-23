Manchester United stalwart Roy Keane has urged his former club to sign Atletico Madrid forward Antoine Griezmann. The France international has 'shocked' Keane with the consistent quality of his performances in recent seasons and the former United captain is seemingly excited by the prospect of seeing the forward strut his stuff at Old Trafford.

Republic of Ireland assistant manager Keane saw his country knocked out of Euro 2016 by a wondrous brace from Griezmann in Lyon, but he does not hold a grudge towards the former Real Sociedad attacker. The former Celtic and Nottingham Forest enforcer says Griezmann is a man for all occasions and could further revitalise United, who are currently sixth in the Premier League.

"He's been fantastic," Keane told ITV, relayed by Manchester Evening News. "I've been really shocked over the level he's played at over the last two years, he's been fantastic. We're seeing the goals now, on a regular basis, in all the big games, international level and big Champions League nights.

"We can talk all day about the poor defending, it's really poor and it was so open on the night, but it's a great finish from a really top player. He's obviously been linked with United, what a player he'd be for United."

Keane, who led Manchester United to seven Premier League titles during his time at the club, was echoing the sentiments of fellow Red Devils legend Paul Scholes, who said a couple of weeks ago that he wants his former side to 'take advantage' if a deal for the Atletico forward is possible.

"If Griezmann is within reach, why wouldn't we take advantage and try to sign him, especially if our youngsters aren't at the level we need?" Scholes said. "At Manchester United, there is always a lot of pressure to win the Premier League and the Champions League."

Griezmann's presence at Old Trafford would undoubtedly improve Manchester United's chances of silverware, but Jose Mourinho's men have the opportunity to add to their trophy cabinet on Sunday when they take on Southampton in the EFL Cup Final at Wembley.