The Royal Navy has dispatched a warship to intercept a number of Russian naval ships sailing through the English Channel.

The frigate HMS Westminster is en route to escort the vessels as they sail close to the British coast through the Strait of Dover.

The Russian fleet is believed to include four Russian vessels and two additional warships.

The Royal Navy previously sent HMS St Albans to escort the Russian warship Admiral Gorshkov as it passed close to UK territorial waters over Christmas.

The passing was part of an "upsurge" in Russian units sailing close to UK territorial waters during the festive period.

HMS Tyne was also called to escort a Russian intelligence-gathering ship through the North Sea and the English Channel on Christmas Eve. The government condemned the Russian presence as an act of "intimidation".

A Wildcat helicopter was also dispatched to monitor two more Russian vessels.

Speaking at the time, defence secretary Gavin Williamson said: "I will not hesitate in defending our waters or tolerate any form of aggression.

"Britain will never be intimidated when it comes to protecting our country, our people, and our national interests."

Russia has increased its military maritime presence as vessels are ordered to Syria to back dictator Assad in the ongoing civil war.