Manchester United are set to open talks with Jose Mourinho over extending his contract at Old Trafford in November.

The Red Devils sacked Louis van Gaal just days after he helped them win the FA Cup in May 2016. The Portuguese tactician, who was appointed as the former Barcelona and Bayern Munich manager's successor last summer, signed a three-year deal at Old Trafford.

Mourinho helped United win the EFL Cup and the Europa League in his debut season and his current contract will run down in 2019. According to the Telegraph, the Red Devils are not planning to leave it until next May in opening the talks and are set to start negotiations with the former Real Madrid and Chelsea manager in November.

If Mourinho waits until next summer before committing his future to his current employers, the conversation they are planning to start before Christmas is likely to help them to convince their manager to sign an extension, the report adds.

Since Sir Alex Ferguson retired from his Old Trafford post in 2013 and United have failed to challenge for the title. His successors, David Moyes and Van Gaal have not stayed at the club for more than two seasons. The former was sacked just 10 months into his six-year contract.

At the end of last season, there were talks over a potential new deal. However, Mourinho stressed he is not bothered about the rumours, but admitted that he is looking to stay in England for "many years."

"I don't think about it," Mourinho told the Times when asked about the speculation over a new deal.

"I don't need a new contract to work to my limits. I don't have a problem to arrive at the end of my contract and be free to decide what I want to do and the club free to decide what they want to do.

"In the past I always wanted to coach in different places. When I came to Chelsea in 2004 I never thought to stay for 20 years. Never. When I went to Italy I always had in mind I had to go to Spain.

"If in this moment now you ask me can I go to France or to Germany, I say, 'Why not? Why not?' But I'm in a different moment in my career now. I always had Spain and Italy [as places where he hoped to manage], but England is my passion and at this moment I can say I would like to stay many years."