Sadio Mane will miss Liverpool's next three games after picking up a straight red during the Reds' 5-0 capitulation against Manchester City last weekend.

Mane's absence will be a big loss especially since he has made a strong start to the campaign scoring three goals in four games thus far. The Senegal international admitted that he is gutted to be sitting out, but believes that Liverpool have the players necessary to step up and get them back to winning ways.

The Reds attacker put special focus on the return of Philippe Coutinho, who made his first appearance of the season during their 2-2 draw against Sevilla in the Champions League on Wednesday. He believes the Brazilian can inspire the team to get better.

Coutinho missed the start of the season due to injury, while his status at Anfield also dropped after he tried to force a move to Barcelona during the summer transfer window. But the midfielder received a warm welcome from the Reds faithful on Wednesday and Mane agrees that he will be an important player for the club this season.

"It's not easy for me because I always love to play football and to help my team to win games," Mane said about his suspension, as quoted by the Liverpool Echo.

"But we have a great team with great qualities and I think the boys can do it.

"Phil is one of the best players so we welcome him back and he is an important player for us to get better and better," the Senegalese forward said talking about Coutinho.

"I think he is a very important player for Liverpool and we always need him so we are happy that he's playing again."

Mane was adjudged to have put his opponent in a dangerous situation when he caught City goalkeeper Ederson Moraes in the face with a high boot.

However, he has made it clear that he had eyes only for the ball and had no intention of causing harm to the Brazilian stopper, who was stretchered off the field. The Reds forward has since apologised but will serve his three game ban after the club's appeal was rejected by the Football Association.

The 25-year-old will miss the Merseyside club's upcoming fixture against Burnley and their back-to-back encounter against Leicester City in the Football League Cup and Premier League.