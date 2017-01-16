Crystal Palace appear on the verge of completing their second signing of the January transfer window to date. The Premier League relegation battlers continued their penchant for tricky and unpredictable wingers last week with the £12m ($14.4m) capture of Jeffrey Schlupp from Leicester City and are now set to improve their defensive options with the acquisition of Arsenal's Carl Jenkinson.

The 24-year-old full-back, who joined the Gunners from Charlton Athletic in 2011, has struggled to establish himself at the Emirates Stadium following back-to-back loan spells with West Ham United. Talks between Arsenal and Palace continued last week and Arsene Wenger later confirmed it was a "possibility" that Jenkinson could seal a move away in the next two or three days.

Updating reporters on those negotiations during a press conference held before Tuesday night's (17 January) FA Cup third round replay against former employers Bolton Wanderers, Eagles manager Sam Allardyce said: "I think that's negotiation between the chairman and the agent, but we appear to have an agreement with Arsenal [for Jenkinson]."

He added: "I think we've exhausted this country [for transfers] and we'll be looking to Europe now."

Jenkinson, a former Finland youth player capped once by England, was well-regarded by Slaven Bilic until a serious cruciate ligament injury cut short his second season-long stint at West Ham and forced him to undergo knee surgery last February. He remained sidelined for several months before making his first competitive appearance for Arsenal in 898 days during October's EFL Cup defeat of Reading.

Jenkinson became the club's starting right-back for a short while in November with Hector Bellerin suffering from an ankle issue and Mathieu Debuchy out with a hamstring problem, but largely failed to impress and was subject to criticism by supporters. He was eventually dropped in favour of centre-back Gabriel with Wenger admitting that the player had lost his confidence.

Allardyce has already insisted that his interest is in "strengthening the defence, not the attack at this moment in time", and David Moyes revealed last week that Sunderland had rejected an offer for Patrick van Aanholt from Palace believed to be worth in the region of £7m ($8.4m). Former Manchester United stalwart Patrice Evra also continues to be linked with a move from Juventus to Selhurst Park.

Jenkinson's departure would be the third piece of January business involving Arsenal, after the club announced the arrival of 20-year-old left-back Cohen Bramall from non-league outfit Hednesford Town. They also recalled Jon Toral from his loan spell at Granada and sent him to Rangers, where he will remain for the rest of the season.