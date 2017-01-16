Serge Gnabry has hinted at a possible return to Arsenal or Chelsea just six months after leaving the former to join Werder Bremenin the Bundesliga.

The Germany international joined the Gunners from Stuttgart in 2011, but despite impressing in his 10 appearances, long-term injury troubles saw him struggle to nail down a regular place in the first-team. He had one year remaining on his contract and refused an extension in the summer, which forced the club to sanction a sale to the German outfit.

Gnabry has been impressive in 2016 for both his new club and national team. He was named Germany's player of the tournament at the 2016 Rio Olympics after he helped them to the silver medal. The 21-year-old's form for Bremen in the Bundesliga – seven goals in 15 league appearances – saw him called up to the senior national team for their World Cup qualifiers. He became the first debutant to score a hat-trick in 40 years with his treble against San Marino in an 8-0 rout.

The former Gunners midfielder revealed that he has no plans at the moment to leave his current employers in the summer, but admitted that it will be difficult to stay with Bremen, if the likes of Arsenal and Chelsea make an offer for his services.

"For my future, I've decided to focus on how I play now and today. That's why I'm trying to concentrate on the now," Gnabry told Bild, as translated by the London Evening Standard.

"As of today, I do not intend to change in the summer. But what happens in the future depends on my performance

"What if Chelsea or Arsenal come knocking? Well, at the moment I'm trying to give everything to Werder," the Olympics silver medalist added.