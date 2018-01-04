Sam Allardyce claims that Everton were "resigned" to losing Chelsea target Ross Barkley before he took charge at Goodison Park, while he has also reacted to speculation that both Sandro Ramirez and Kevin Mirallas could leave the club before the end of January.

Academy graduate Barkley is out of contract with his boyhood club at the end of the season after rejecting a lucrative extension last year. The current window is likely to present the Toffees with one final chance to receive something in return for a player who backed out of a £35m ($47.3m) switch to Stamford Bridge on summer deadline day in order to reconsider his position in the New Year.

The defending Premier League champions are reported to have renewed their interest, despite the 24-year-old - who remains short of match fitness but did recently return to first-team training - having yet to play a single match in 2017-18 after groin surgery was followed by an operation on a ruptured hamstring.

They are willing to pay to sign him this month, according to The Telegraph, while fellow suitors Tottenham Hotspur may prefer to wait until he becomes a free agent.

"One would expect there would be sometime in this window if there's going to be any interest from one of the big boys," Allardyce said at a pre-Liverpool FA Cup press conference when asked if there had been any contact from other clubs.

Asked if that expectation meant he was resigned to Barkley moving elsewhere, he added: "I think that the club was resigned before I got here that they were going to lose Ross. I can't see that changing."

Summer signing Sandro Ramirez is reported to be attracting interest from former club Malaga in addition to La Liga rivals Sevilla and Valencia, with the seemingly imminent £27m arrival of Besiktas forward Cenk Tosun on Merseyside relegating a player who has made just three league starts in total this term further down the pecking order.

However, Allardyce insists Everton have yet to receive any offers for the Spaniard, who he is evidently not content to see depart on a temporary basis.

"There's been no bids for Sandro at this moment in time," he said. "There will be no loans as far as my recommendation would be, [but] I don't make the final decision - the decision is made by everybody.

"Personally, if anybody is going to leave it would have to be the right fee for us and we consider if we could use that money somewhere else to strengthen our squad."

Mirallas transfer may occur

Long-serving attacker Mirallas, courted by Olympiacos and Galatasaray, is also widely expected to leave Everton after playing just 136 minutes of top-flight football since being denied a summer reunion with the Greek champions amid questions marks over his effort on the training pitch.

Quizzed as to what was likely to happen with a player who has featured just one since his arrival in a dead-rubber Europa League tie taken by first-team coach Craig Shakespeare, Allardyce said: "It depends on many factors.

"One, Does Kevin want to go? Two, does he fancy the club that comes in for him? Do we agree with the fee that's being offered? Is it right for us? If it is for us we ask him, is it right for him? Then that transfer may well occur.

"You never say never to what goes on in the January window when people are in a position where they want to either move players on or strengthen their squad."

"One at a time" was Allardyce's smiling response to questions over links to Nice midfielder Jean Michael Seri and Arsenal forward Theo Walcott. The Toffees boss also pointed to concerns expressed by Yannick Bolasie's agent over "ludicrous" rumours about a possible loan exit for his fit-again client as evidence of the disruptive and damaging nature of the transfer market.

He also claimed to be "baffled" by a question regarding Idrissa Gueye's contract situation.