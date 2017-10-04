Having taken a break from music to focus on his personal and romantic life, Sam Smith looked head-over-heels as he went public with American actor Brandon Flynn.

Walking hand-in-hand after exiting a restaurant where they enjoyed lunch together, Smith planted a kiss on the 13 Reasons actor as they were waiting to cross the street in New York.

Considering Grammy-winning Smith has been fiercely private about his dating life until now, the move suggests that pair are serious.

While many fans claimed it was refreshing to see happy and in love after his unrequited love for a man inspired him to pen his chart-topping album In the Lonely Hour. Since the pictures emerged the question on many people's lips has been 'who was the lucky man that stole Sam's heart?'

Who is Brandon Flynn?

Flynn is best known for his role as Justin Foley in the hit Netflix drama 13 Reasons Why. Aged 23, he is just a couple of years younger than his new beau.

Although he is riding high on the success of the critically-acclaimed show, Flynn also made a name for himself with roles in Home Movies and BrainDead. He is also an accomplished theatre actor who has also starred in numerous plays, including Much Ado About Nothing and The Crucible.

With over 3.4million followers on Instagram, Flynn has his very own loyal fanbase who couldn't hold back their excitement. "YASSS BABY I AM SO HAPPY FOR YOU!!" one person wrote.

Another person posted, "sam smith and brandon flynn is a thing that i've never even imagined bUT YSE OMG I SHIP IT! THEY'RE SOO cUTEEEE."

A quick scan of his Instagram account and it's clear he is an animal lover. You'll see tons of photos of his beloved dog, Charlie.

Flynn has always been a huge advocate for the LGBTQ community, but there has been a lot of speculation about his sexuality after he appeared in a short film where he kissed his 13 Reasons Why male co-star, Miles Heizer.

While it may be too soon for wedding bells, Flynn recently voiced his support for equality for same-sex couples. Responding to the same-sex marriage vote in Australia in September, the actor wrote: "Just saw the "vote no" message in the sky, looming over Sydney. Thank you for raising money and hiring on a plane to write your lack of support amongst the clouds. "I hope your hate and lack of understanding fades, just like those words will."

He added: "Equality takes courage, it worries me that too many people in this world lack the balls to stand up for what is right. #f**khate."