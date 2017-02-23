Prior to the launch of the Galaxy S8, which is likely to take place at an event in New York in late March, Samsung has unveiled its premium mobile application processor dubbed Exynos 9 series 8895. Samsung has already begun mass production of the chipset.

Speculation indicates Samsung could use the Exynos 9 processor in the S8, along with a variant powered with Snapdragon 835.

Exynos 9 is the company's first processor designed using the 10nm FinFET process technology. It brings 27% performance improvement and consumes 40% less power. Samsung said it is the first to embed a gigabit LTE modem, which supports five carrier aggregation (5CA).

Featuring an octa-core processor, the Exynos 8895 comprises of four custom designed CPU cores and four Cortex-A53 cores. It integrates a heterogeneous system architect allowing faster computing for applications such as artificial intelligence and deep learning.

The processor is paired with ARM's latest Mali- G71 graphics unit for better multimedia experience and 3D graphics performance. It supports 4K video recording and playback at 120 fps.

The Exynos 8895 has a dedicated processing unit for enhanced security required for mobile payments which is done using iris or fingerprint recognition and an embedded vision processing unit.

Ben Hur, vice president of System LSI marketing at Samsung Electronics, said: "In addition to being built on the most advanced 10nm FinFET process technology, the new Exynos 9 Series 8895 incorporates Samsung's cutting-edge technologies including a 2nd generation custom CPU, gigabit LTE modem, and more."

"With industry leading technologies like VPU, the Exynos 8895 will drive the innovation of next generation smartphones, VR headsets, and automotive infotainment system."