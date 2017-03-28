Samsung is rolling out a new update that brings an array of new features and improvements to Gear S3 frontier and classic smartwatches.

Users can now add new data and music complications to selected Watch Faces. Several Samsung native apps such as Alti-barometer, Samsung Health, S Voice and News briefing have also got new updates.

These include an altitude auto refresh feature for Alti-barometer; customisable pace-coaching feature and HR information for Running being added in Samsung Health; date and time setting while creating a reminder in S Voice and an improved UI allowing users to read news more conveniently using widgets in News briefing.

In addition to that Find My Device app has got a new feature to display contact information on the Gear smartwatch, if the wearable gets lost. You should also notice some updated features in the Accessibility option such as screen reader, dark screen, grayscale and negative colour.

There is an auto switch feature in Samsung Gear that supports Gear S3, S2 and Fit2. Other enhancements have also been made for features such as stop watch, Samsung internet for Gear and new Partner app available for download in Galaxy App Store.

According to Sammobile, which has shared the release note for the latest firmware, the update increases the build version of S3 classic and frontier to R770XXU2BQC5 and R760XXU2BQC5 respectively.

To manually install the update, head over to the home screen of your smartphone then tap Apps, then tap Samsung Gear. The Gear app would be located in the Samsung folder on some devices. Now go to Settings from there tap About Gear. Now tap Update Gear software and tap Update now. If you see the update, tap Download and follow the on-screen instructions to install the software on your Gear S3.