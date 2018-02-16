Everton loanee Sandro Ramirez has all but ruled out a return to Goodison Park once his loan at Sevilla expires in the summer after claiming that after just "two weeks" back in his homeland he can see that his football belongs to the La Liga side.

The 22-year-old forward was recruited by former manager Ronald Koeman from Malaga during the last summer transfer window after staring in La Liga in the 2016/17 campaign, scoring 16 goals in 31 appearances.

But the former Barcelona forward failed to make the impact expected during his first few months at Everton and decided to move back to his homeland during the January transfer window.

Following weeks of tough negotiations Everton agreed to send him on loan to Sevilla for the remaining of the campaign, with The Times reporting that the Andalucian side inserted a £7.8m option to make the deal permanent at the end of the season.

Sandro has since only made two appearances for Sevilla but the Spaniard says that is has been enough to realise that he want to stay at the Sanchez Pizjuan on a long-term basis.

"Being honest I can tell you that after two weeks here I want to continue at Sevilla. The truth is that it was a complicated negotiation with Everton. In the end I could come. I am where I want to be and after two weeks I have seen that my football and what I want is here in Sevilla," Sandro said to Radio Marca.

"[Life at Everton] was complicated. I have lived in Barcelona and Malaga and I am from Las Palmas. England is totally different, the football is totally different. At the time I decided that it was the best for me [to join Everton] but it didn't work. Football have these things and now I have to think about the present and I am at Sevilla.

"I am very happy. They welcomed me very well from the very first day. I already knew some of them and it is a spectacular dressing room. I am very happy, trying to adapt as quickly as possible and training hard to help the team when the manager considers it necessary."

Sandro is expected to have more opportunities to prove his worth in the coming weeks with Sevilla still fighting in three competitions.

They have already reached the Copa del Rey final against Barcelona to be played on 21 April and next week will host Manchester United in the first leg of the Champions League last 16.

"We have a very tough tie against Manchester United but we are now focused on the coming [La Liga] game against Las Palmas [on Saturday 17 February]. We are preparing the match very well. It is also very important game because there is hope of being in the Champions League again next season."

"The Copa del Rey final will a big game for me because it is always nice to face Barcelona who is the club who gave me the chance to play at the top level. It will be a nice game but there is still a long way for that and our focus is on the Saturday's game."

Elsewhere, Sandro provided also an important update ahead of the clash with United, claiming that Sevilla ace Ever Banega is working hard to recover from a hamstring injury with the hope of being ready to face Jose Mourinho's side on Wednesday (21 February).

"Banega is a vital player for us. One of the reasons to come here is to learn from the best and he is one of them. He is a very important player for us. He is working hard to be available [against United]," the former Barcelona starlet added.

Sandro's update regarding Banega comes after Sevilla confirmed that Luis Muriel and Nolito had also recovered from respective injuries ahead of the clashes with Las Palmas and United.