The cast of Saturday Night Live did not let the inauguration get in their way of taking shots at the new US president. In the first SNL of Donald Trump's presidency, the sketch comedy show poked fun at his administration with the help of host Aziz Ansari and sketches featuring Russian President Vladimir Putin and White House advisor Kellyanne Conway.

The show aired just one day after the inauguration but did not feature an appearance from popular Trump impersonator, Alec Baldwin. Trump was not featured in the episode, but several segments were dedicated to him and his administration.

Beck Bennett's Putin mocks Trump

The show's cold open featured cast member Beck Bennett playing a shirtless Vladimir Putin talking about helping Trump get elected. "Today many of you are scared and marching in the streets," Bennett said. "You are worried that your country is in the hands of this unpredictable man. But don't worry. It's not. Relax. I got this. Putey's going to make everything okay."

"I promise we're going to take care of America," he added. "It's the most expensive thing we've ever bought."

He then addressed his "friend" Trump directly. "You're not off to a great start, man! I thought you'd be better at this. However, I'm glad to see so many people showed up to your inauguration ... oh wait, that's the Women's March."

Bennett's Putin character went on to give Trump some advice after the president visited the CIA and wrongly claimed that 1.5 million people had attended the inauguration. "If you're going to lie, don't make it so obvious. Say you are friends with LeBron James, not that you are LeBron James."

Aziz Ansari

The episode's host, Aziz Ansari, meanwhile took on a different approach to address Trump. The actor spoke about racism and his belief that Trump's victory had allowed some people to become emboldened.

"I'm talking about these people that, as soon as Trump won, they're like, 'We don't have to pretend like we're not racist anymore!'" Ansari said. "No, no. If you're one of these people, please go back to pretending."

Ansari also touched about the rise of the "new lower-case KKK movement that started — this kind of casual white supremacy". He said people now felt comfortable telling others to go back where they came from.

"My parents moved from India to South Carolina in the early '80s," he said. "They didn't move until nine years ago. You know where they moved? North Carolina. They love it here. They're not leaving."

Despite this, the actor reminded viewers that the country has always been divided but everyone must remember to treat each other with respect and remember that they are all Americans.

Kellyanne Conway as Roxie Hart from Chicago

Trump's White House advisor Kellyanne Conway did not escape ridicule. Cast member Kate McKinnon reprised her role as Conway and added a Broadway twist. McKinnon's Conway character is seen doing an interview with Jake Tapper — played by Bennett — and imagining how famous she can become as Trump's advisor.

"The name on everybody's lips is going to be...Conway," McKinnon sang. "Who says that lying's not an art?"

Unlike in past instances, Trump has not commented on SNL's shots against him and his team.