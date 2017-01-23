President Donald Trump took to Twitter on Sunday (22 January) to comment on the massive Women's March on Washington and its sister rallies. In two tweets, Trump took a shot at protesters while also defending their right to protest.

"Watched protests yesterday but was under the impression that we just had an election! Why didn't these people vote? Celebs hurt cause badly," he tweeted from his personal account.

The massive protests, which involved more than an estimated 500,000 people in Washington DC alone, featured the participation of dozens of celebrities including Madonna, American Ferrera and Ashley Judd. Millions of protesters worldwide joined in, including nearly 100,000 in London.

Shortly afterwards, Trump went on to defend demonstrators' right to protest. "Peaceful protests are a hallmark of our democracy. Even if I don't always agree, I recognize the rights of people to express their views," he tweeted.

DC Homeland Security Director Christopher Geldart told NBC News that there were no arrests made during the Women's March. That comes in sharp contrast to the more than 200 arrests made the previous day during Trump's inauguration.

According to CBS News, White House advisor Kellyanne Conway defended Trump's comments during an appearance on Face the Nation. Conway criticised the "vulgar" remarks by speakers at the Women's March rally and said there was no need for "negative" remarks.

"You had profanity-laced, vulgar comments coming from celebrities," she said. "Donald Trump in his inaugural address talked about the forgotten man. Now these forgotten celebrities came to Washington to deliver really negative messages."

Neither Trump nor Conway clarified which celebrity they were referring to. However, speeches by Madonna and Ashley Judd have garnered particular attention on social media.

"I'm angry," Madonna said during her lively speech. "Yes, I am outraged. Yes, I have thought an awful lot about blowing up the White House."