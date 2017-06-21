Saudi Arabia has removed Muhammad bin Nayef as the crown prince and replaced him with Mohammed bin Salman in a dramatic changeover in the ultra-conservative kingdom's royal family. Bin Salman was previously the country's defence minister and was deputy crown prince.

The stripped monarch, Bin Nayef, a familiar face in Washington, was overseeing Saudi Arabia's powerful interior ministry in charge of the security affairs of the kingdom.

According to a royal decree released on Wednesday, 21 June, from Riyadh and carried by the state-run Saudi Press Agency, Bin Salman has also been appointed as the deputy prime minister and will retain his defence portfolio. Bin Salman's quick rise to become the first in line to the throne was suspected to be in the pipeline.

The surprise royal shake-up has come just as when the volatile region is undergoing a turbulent period after Saudi-led Arab nations launched a diplomatic campaign against Qatar.

This is a breaking news story and will be updated regularly as new information and developments become available.

