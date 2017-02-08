Scottie and Larsa Pippen are reportedly giving their relationship another chance after the NBA star filed for divorce from his wife of 19 years in October 2016. According to E!News, the former couple are more than friends and are "working on their marriage''.

The 51-year-old Scottie and Larsa were spotted with Kourtney Kardashian and LL Cool J at celebrity hotspot The Nice Guy on Monday (6 February) night. Scottie was a "complete gentleman" throughout the date, a source told the celebrity news website and added that the he even held the car door for Larsa before they left in the same car.

The next day, Scottie shared a photo from their night out on Instagram. In the photo, the duo and their friends can be seen with broad smiles across their faces. "scottiepippenLA nights with @kourtneykardash, @llcoolj, @larsapippen and WME's Richard Weitz," Scottie wrote in the caption.

Larsa also shared a photo revealing her new ring on Snapchat. "My valentines present!" she wrote in the caption but she did not mention whether the ring was gifted by Scottie or not.

The former couple split right after two 911 calls were made by Larsa in a week that accused Scottie of getting verbally aggressive with her. However, no arrest was made at the time. The duo shares four children – Sophia, Scotty Jr, Justin and Preston.

Soon after the couple split, TMZ reported that the duo may have parted ways because of Larsa's alleged relationship with Future. Sources at the time told the website that Larsa had been travelling with Future to various cities, and added that Larsa and the rapper were also spotted getting very "cozy" at Komodo nightclub in Miami.

Scottie made his divorce from Larsa public in a statement that was shared by his attorney Roberta Stanley to People, which read, "This is a very difficult time for Mr. Pippen. He is hopeful that the divorce will be swift and amicable. We are respecting his request to protect his privacy and the privacy of his children during the dissolution of marriage proceedings."