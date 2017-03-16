Former NBA star Scottie Pippen had the rumours mills believe that he might be reconciling with estranged wife Larsa when he shared their adorable holiday picture last month. But, his recent outing in Los Angeles seems to indicate otherwise.

The former Chicago Bulls player grabbed eyeballs on Tuesday evening, when he was spotted with a bevy of beauties at a West Hollywood celebrity hotspot.

According to a Daily Mail report, the 51-year-old enjoyed dinner with a mystery woman at the Catch LA before kicking off the night-long party at the Bootsy Bellows nightclub.

Following the drinking and dancing at the club, the pair was joined by some other women, the report said.

Both Scottie and his female companion rocked casual black attire during their recent outing. While the father-of-four kept it stylish in his track pants and matching Nike jacket, his blonde friend accentuated her look with a hint of leather.

Decked in skin-fit jeans, cropped leather jacket and strappy heels, Scottie's friend flashed wide smiles to the paparazzi.

The latest report comes as Scottie and Larsa Pippen spark rumours of reconciliation despite filing for divorce in October last year. From adorable dinner dates to family vacations, the estranged couple's past few appearances together seemed to suggest that they might get back together after all the split drama.

Apparently the Pippens are trying to get to "a good place in their marriage," according to TMZ insiders. And, Scottie's Instagram picture seemed to suggest that they were working towards a peaceful relationship. "Team Pippen stronger than ever!" he had adorably captioned one of his family photographs on the social media.

Scottie and Larsa, who have been married for 19 years, announced divorce last year. Following the legal filing, rumours were doing the round that Larsa's "cozy" relationship with rapper Future might have led to the split.