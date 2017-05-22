Burnley manager Sean Dyche says Michael Keane will not be allowed to leave the club unless the Clarets receive a suitable offer for the star defender.

The 24-year-old moved to Turf Moor in 2014 on a loan deal from Manchester United. Six months later, he joined Burnley on a permanent transfer. The centre-back has been in fine form for Burnley and his display has seen him attract interest from United, Liverpool and Everton.

According to The Times, the Red Devils have managed to beat the two Merseyside clubs for Keane's signature. United are close to agreeing a deal with Burnley in re-signing their former player.

Dyche has said that the England international will be sold only if the interested parties are satisfied.

"The one thing we know is that we're in a strong position," Dyche explained, as quoted by the Mirror.

"He's got a year to run on his contract. If nothing happens that's suitable for us, the situation will go on and he will carry on playing. We will wait and see what the summer brings. The fact is all parties are in the loop - I am, his agent is, he is, his family, our club."

United inserted a 25% sell-on clause when they sold him to Burnley. The Times report claims Keane is valued to be around £25m ($32.5m), who has one year left on his contract. Jose Mourinho's side will have to pay a lesser fee than other English clubs due to the sell-on clause.

Keane is open to the idea of returning to Old Trafford in the summer transfer window, despite interest from Liverpool and Everton.

Meanwhile, Burnley chairman Mike Garlick has revealed his side are yet to receive a formal offer for Keane.

"All we hear at the moment is lots of talk and noise in the media about different clubs. No one has formally approached us, so he's a Burnley player – and will continue to be so," Garlick told talkSPORT.