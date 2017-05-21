Manchester City are leading Manchester United in the race for Monaco defender Fabinho as both teams look to strengthen their core in the summer following what has been a disappointing league campaign for the two sides given the amount of investment they made before the beginning of this season.

The Daily Mail reports that Guardiola is keen on Tottenham Hotspur right-back Kyle Walker but the north London club are demanding an exorbitant fee for the England international, which has forced the Spaniard to look at other possible options. The 23-year-old Brazilian is known for his versatility and can play at both right-back and centre midfield, which has caught the eye of Jose Mourinho.

Fabinho was an important part of the French side's league winning campaign and has four caps for the Brazil national team. However, he is contracted with Monaco till 2021 and any move to buy him will depend on the discretion of manager Leonardo Jardim, who will do everything in his power to keep the team together for at least another season.

United are also in the market for a dedicated right-back, with Matteo Darmian struggling to live up to expectations and Antonio Valencia missing the major part of the campaign through injury. Fabinho has spent a year at Real Madrid and signed for Monaco from Rio Ave, where he caught the eye with some brilliant performances.

Meanwhile, City will enter the final day of the season with a win taking them to third place in the table and guaranteeing Champions League football for next season. United, on the other hand, are set to finish the season in sixth spot and will field a weakened squad for their final game against Crystal Palace to keep everyone fit for their mid-week clash against Ajax in the finals of the Europa League, where a win will qualify them for Europe's biggest club competition next season.