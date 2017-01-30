Things are heating up between Selena Gomez and The Weeknd as the duo was once again spotted kissing in public – this time during their romantic getaway in Florence, Italy on Saturday (28 January).

According to Entertainment Tonight, the 26-year-old Starboy and the songstress were spotted smiling and embracing each other at the Piazza Michelangelo. For the outing, the Same Old Love singer was dressed in a casual red sweatshirt, jeans and black stilettos, while the Canadian singer sported denim jacket, black jeans and a white baseball cap.

Bella Hadid's former boyfriend and 24-year-old Gomez are "very much in love," an eyewitness told the celebrity news website.

The pair then enjoyed a romantic dinner at a nearby restaurant, where Selena was seen running her fingers across The Weekend's face.

The Weeknd and Gomez "couldn't take their hands off each other," the eyewitness said. "Selena acted very sweet and very loving towards The Weeknd... He made her laugh and she was completely focused on him. It was like no one else existed — just the two of them. They were completely immersed in one another."

Gomez and The Weeknd were first pictured kissing on 10 January outside Giorgio Baldi restaurant in Santa Monica, California, where the pair enjoyed an intimate dinner date.

"They came out and they looked so happy. They were hugging, kissing, and being super affectionate. Selena was all over him -- hugging him, kissing him. She looked amazing and so incredibly happy and in love," an eyewitness told Entertainment Tonight.

After the PDA filled dinner date, a source told E! News that the pair does not care if the world knows about their romance.

"[The Weeknd] always had a thing for Selena," a source told E! News. "He thinks she is extremely talented and sexy. They recently started talking before the holidays but she has been on his radar before."

"They are on the same level with expectations and think the other is really fun. They are taking things slow and getting to know each other," the source had earlier said.