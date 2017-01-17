Selena Gomez and Taylor Swift reportedly met in secret for the first time since the Same Old Love singer took a break from her hectic schedule to recuperate from anxiety and lupus-related issues. Gomez and Swift had apparently not seen each other since the former scrapped her European leg of her Revival World Tour in September 2016.

So, did the two stars talked about The Weeknd? Gomez was spotted kissing The Weeknd, who is the former boyfriend of Swift's close friend Bella Hadid. The two- Gomez and Weeknd- were pictured together during an intimate dinner date at the Giorgio Baldi restaurant on Tuesday (10 January).

According a HollywoodLife, the close friends met at Swift's Beverly Hills home this week and talked about their former boyfriends, music and The Weeknd as well.

"They talked about EVERYTHING. Selena was driven over to Taylor's late night where they stayed in for several hours just the two of them. They chatted about boyfriends, ex's, love and of course music," a source told the celebrity gossip website.

"Yes, Selena and Taylor talked about The Weeknd. They talked about a lot of guys, including current crushes and old flames."

Gomez is said to be alright about hooking up with The Weeknd as she and Hadid never were "good friends" and are merely "acquaintances".

"Selena is not good friends with either Gigi or Bella," a source told Us Weekly. "She knows them through other people, but they are just acquaintances. She is friendly with them, but not friends with them."

"Selena and Gigi were never fond of each other, so Selena definitely doesn't have any stipulations about hooking up with or dating Bella's ex," another source said.

After the photos of Gomez and The Weeknd surfaced, Hadid reportedly felt that she was backstabbed.

"Bella [Hadid] feels like she's been stabbed in the back," a source told HollywoodLife.

Gomez is the first woman with whom The Weeknd has been spotted kissing since his split from Hadid in November 2016.