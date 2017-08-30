Serge Aurier appears to have confirmed he has been granted a UK work visa needed to complete his move to Tottenham Hotspur.

Spurs have agreed a £23m fee with Paris Saint-Germain for Aurier, who will sign a five-year deal with the north London club. There was one final stumbling block in the move, however, as the player still needed to secure the necessary paperwork needed to move to England due to an ongoing legal issue.

Aurier was given a suspended two-year prison sentence for attacking a police officer in 2016, an incident which saw him barred from entering the UK last November when his visa application was revoked by the Home Office ahead of a Champions League tie with Arsenal.

Aurier has been awaiting the outcome of an appeal while Spurs applied to the Home Office to try and secure the paperwork needed to clear Aurier to play in the UK before Thursday's transfer deadline [31 August].

Reports in France suggested a decision would finally be handed down at noon on Wednesday [30 August] with L'Equipe now reporting he has been granted a visa with the move expected to be confirmed in the coming hours.

Aurier's reaction on social media would also appear to suggest a decision has gone his way.

Manchester United and Chelsea were both also credited with interest in the full-back but Tottenham would now appear ready to confirm the move.

The 24-year-old will become Tottenham's third signing of the summer following the arrivals of Davinson Sanchez and Paulo Gazzaniga last week.

Mauricio Pochettino had been hopeful of making up to three more additions before Thursday's transfer deadline – one of those Aurier. The 19-year-old Argentine defender Juan Foyth is also expected to join the north London club while Ross Barkley also remains on the Tottenham radar having been told he can leave Everton this summer.