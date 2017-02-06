Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) are attempting to sign Manchester City forward Sergio Aguero as doubts grow over the Argentina forward's future at the Etihad Stadium. Aguero has had to make to do with a place on the substitutes' bench recently and is being linked with a move away from the Premier League this summer.

Aguero has been dropped by Pep Guardiola in favour of young Brazilian striking sensation Gabriel Jesus, who has lit the blue touch paper in Manchester with three goals in his first two Premier League starts. City's hierarchy denies that Aguero is up for sale but the Daily Mail reports that PSG have held talks with the club's board about a potential deal in recent months.

The Ligue 1 champions, despite their vast riches, are concerned about the money they may have to offer to prise the 28-year-old away from Manchester. Despite the uncertainty over his long-term future the former Atletico Madrid forward, who has long been linked with a switch to Real Madrid, has scored 11 goals in 14 league starts but only netted twice in his last eight matches.

The two-time Premier League winner says he would be happy to remain a part of Guardiola's side at the Etihad but placed the onus on his club to "decide if I have a place or not". The diminutive forward also thinks he could learn a few tips and tricks from £27m (€31.4m) new boy Jesus, who scored late to hand City a precious win over Swansea City on Sunday 5 February.

"In three years my contract is up, that's why I say I'm happy at the club," Aguero said. "In these last three months that are left I have to help the club. As I say the club will decide if I have a place here or not. I want to stay here, of course.

"I have to watch what he [Jesus] does, to learn a little. I am how I am. I have spent a lot of years in Europe playing this way. When you're on the bench you have to wait for your opportunity. I have three months to do my best and help the team and we'll see what happens."