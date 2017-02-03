West Ham United manager Slaven Bilic has dismissed reports that he will make a move for Torino goalkeeper Joe Hart and insists he is "not even thinking about changing" his personnel between the sticks.

Hart is currently on loan at Torino and will return to his parent club Manchester City in the summer, though it is unlikely Pep Guardiola will include him in his first team squad at The Etihad Stadium next season. West Ham have been rumoured with a summer move for the England international along with Chelsea and Liverpool, but Bilic has sought to diffuse talk of a switch.

"I am not heavily linked. I am linked with all the players," Bilic said in his press conference, reported by The Daily Mail. "I rate Joe Hart. He is a great player. I rate him highly and he is intelligent but I have said in every transfer window that if there is one position that I am not even thinking about changing then it is in the goalkeeping position, because I have two great goalkeepers."

Bilic also had to field questions surrounding his own future. Former City boss Roberto Mancini has been linked with taking over at The London Stadium and recently told of his desire to return to the rigours of the Premier League, but the Croatian is not worried about losing his job anytime soon and believes he is doing "a good job" with the Irons.

"I am not surprised, not about those rumours," Bilic added. "It happened last year and it happened this year and I am not worried about it. I am trying to do a good job and I think I am doing it."

Bilic's side did anything but a good job when they were defeated by City 4-0 on Wednesday and will hope to return to winning ways on Saturday when they travel to face struggling Southampton.