Sevilla have been handed a double injury boost ahead of the Champions League visit of Manchester United on Wednesday (21 February) with both Joaquin Correa and Ever Banega taking part in training on Monday (19 February).

The Andalucian side said on their official website that the winger Correa will still need to pass a fitness test on Tuesday [20 February] to prove his fitness to face United in the first leg of the Champions League last 16.

Correa has been a regular starter for the La Liga side since manager Vincenzo Montella replaced Eduardo Berizzo in December.

However, his availability for the visit of United came under question on Saturday (17 February) after he was forced off in the first half of Sevilla's 2-1 victory over Las Palmas.

The club then confirmed through an official statement that Correa had to be replaced by Everton loanne Sandro Ramirez due to a "discomfort in the right hamstring".

Meanwhile, Banega has been out of action since suffering a hamstring blow of his own during the victory over Leganes in the Copa del Rey second leg semi-final played on 7 February.

Yet, the Argentina international midfielder returned to training on Sunday (18 February) and was also included in the Monday's [19 February] workout alongside Correa.

Banega's potential return to face United would be a major boost for Montella with the former Valencia star being arguably Sevilla's best player.

Meanwhile, the update regarding Correa is also positive but the club added that the winger will still have to prove whether he is 100% fit to play in the final training session on Tuesday.

"Joaquin Correa trained partially after being replaced Saturday's clast at Las Palmas with discomfort in the right hamstring. On Tuesday, in the last session prior to the match, it will be confirmed whether the winger arrives in time to face Manchester United," Sevilla informed in the club website.

The good news for Sevilla come after Luis Muriel and Nolito also returned to training after recovering from respective injury problems.

Neither of them played against Las Palmas but the Colombia international made the bench and should start ahead of Ben Yedder when United visit Sevilla if he is fully fit.

Meanwhile, Nolito could be back in the squad for the visit of United but the former Manchester City star is unlikely to start with Montella having other options to form his attack.