Sevilla has cooled their interest in signing out-of-favour Chelsea striker Michy Batshuayi on loan in the January transfer window, according to reports.

Football Espana says Sevilla coach Vincenzo Montella has decided to stick with his current attacking options of Luis Muriel, Wissam Ben Yedder and Nolito for the remainder of the season.

Chelsea are keen to offload Batshuayi in the January window as manager Antonio Conte does not trust the Belgian to provide capable back-up to Alvaro Morata.

West Ham striker Andy Carroll, Stoke City's Peter Crouch and Roma's Edin Dzeko are among the names to be linked with a move to Stamford Bridge as a potential replacement for Batshuayi.

Conte confirmed on 23 January that Batshuayi would be allowed to leave if the club can secure an adequate replacement.

"If arrives another striker, then Batshuayi will go on loan. I think he wants to have the opportunity to play with regularity. I think this is right," the Chelsea boss was quoted as saying by the London Evening Standard.

"If we stay with the same players from the start of the season, it doesn't change. One player goes out, one player comes in. One player comes in, one player goes out.

"I think we have to try in every moment to be honest with our players. I don't know if another striker will arrive for Chelsea.

"But, in this case, I don't want to send away any player. But a lot of times it's the player saying he prefers to go away to have the possibility to play regularly. Then you have to show you deserve to play every game."

Chelsea have also been linked with a move for Leicester City forward Islam Slimani, who has only started two Premier League games for the Foxes this season.

The Blues signed Ross Barkley from Everton in a £15m deal earlier this month, with the midfielder an unused substitute in the club's 4-0 win at Brighton on 20 January.

Chelsea are third in the Premier League table, 15 points adrift of leaders Manchester City.