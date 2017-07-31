Sevilla forward Wissam Ben Yedder had a great response to an abusive Arsenal fan following the conclusion of the Emirates Cup on Sunday (30 July).

The La Liga side won both their games in the two-day pre-season tournament including a 2-1 win over the Gunners on the second day.

However, it was Arsene Wenger's side that still ended up winning the tournament, having only won one of their two games.

The reason for this was because the Emirates Cup has a special rule where a team gets a point for every goal they score, which promotes positive and attacking football.

Because Arsenal won their first game against Benfica in a 5-2 victory, they had more points than Sevilla at the end of the tournament.

Ben Yedder, who assisted the opening goal, seemed bewildered by the rule and took to Twitter, jokingly claiming that Arsenal should give the trophy to Sevilla as they had won both of the games.

"We won 2/2 but we are not first... give us back the cup @Arsenal," Ben Yedder posted on Twitter.

This led to an angry response from an Arsenal fan to whom Ben Yedder shut down with a very clever response involving their lack of Champions League football next season.

"Ahahah don't be mad bro you may get your revenge in Champions Le......Oh wait", the Frenchman wrote in response in a tweet that now has 15,000 retweets at the time of writing.

Ironically, Ben Yedder was close to a move to the Emirates Stadium from Ligue 1 side Toulouse last summer as Arsenal were looking for striking reinforcements.

However, according to Toulouse manager Pascal Dupraz, the 26-year-old opted to move to Sevilla instead while the north London club then went on to sign Lucas Perez.