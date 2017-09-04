Sarah Hyland is having a gala summer this year and her racy social media posts are a proof of that. On Monday, 4 September, the actress put a racy display of her butts in her latest Instagram post to show off her latest tattoo – a tiny dinosaur as she poses with singer Katie Welch during a beach outing.

The American actress, who is popular for her role as Haley Dunphy on Modern Family, wears a Scarlett thong bikini that shows off a cute pink dino carved on her toned derriere. Welch wears an orange two-piece bikini and rocks matching tattoo. "When you and your bestie got that T-Rex Booty Tat," the singer captioned the cheeky image. However, it is unsure whether the tattoos are permanent or temporary.

Soon after sharing the photo with her five million followers, the 24-year-old actress Hyland's Instagram post was flooded with comments as fans started drooling over her 'sexy booties'. "I'm gonna die of over hotness," one social media user praised Hyland's beauty. "Sarah's always had the body of a goddess," added another.

The former child actress never shied away from flaunting her toned body. "I'm naturally confident, but I still have insecurities. And that's OK. As long as you feel good about your body, that's what really matters," she told the Shape magazine in June this year regarding her body confidence.

Explaining the meaning behind her wrist tattoo she said: "I have a tattoo on my wrist that says 1, 2, 3.... It reminds me to count to 10 when I'm stressed, scared, or upset, and it clears my head. It also reminds me to be spontaneous and active—like when you go cliff diving and count to three before you jump. Looking at my tattoo helps me live my life better every day."

The actress often wins praise for her svelte figure and has previously revealed that she does "an hour-long full-body workout five to six days a week", to stay fit.