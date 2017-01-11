Shawn Michaels has got the game as he dropped Rusev with Sweet Chin Music on the recent episode of Monday Night Raw on his return.

Although The Heartbreak Kid's appearance was to promote his movie The Resurrection of Gavin Stone, the WWE Hall of Famer hinted at his possible return to active wrestling as he said that anything could happen in the WWE.

"As flattering as it is – seven years later people are still saying one more match... I'd like to continue to try to show people how to be retired." The WWE Hall of Famer was quoted as saying by The Daily Star.

"Of course – I guess – in the WWE, you never know what's going to happen, right? Crazy line of work; been a crazy year – and it's early yet."

The Royal Rumble pay-per-view (PPV) event takes place at Alamodome in San Antonio, Texas, on 29 January. Rumours about the four-time WWE world champion competing at the upcoming PPV show kicked off as San Antonio is his hometown.

"Happy as I am about the [Royal] Rumble," Michaels told the eager audience who had expected big announcements with the appearance of the HBK and The Undertaker at the Smoothie King Center in New Orleans, Louisiana. "What I'm really here to talk about is my new movie."

"I certainly may come by and visit but... in the last seven years I have done my best to show people how you actually retire," he said.