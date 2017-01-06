Bill Goldberg made his WWE return after a 12-year absence with a fight against Brock Lesnar at Survivor Series, where he defeated the Beast Incarnate under 90 seconds with two consecutive spears and a jackhammer.

But, before Goldberg stepped in the ring with Lesnar, the wrestler had said that their fight at Survivor Series will be his last match. However, with the "shock and awe" defeat of Lesnar, the wrestling entertainment company has planned more fights for the superstar.

According to the Wrestling Observer Newsletter, Goldberg will have fights on three pay-per-view (PPV) shows: Royal Rumble, Fastlane and WrestleMania 33.

Out of the three PPVs, WWE has confirmed that Goldberg will be participating in the 30-man-over-the-top match at the Royal Rumble, where Lesnar will also make an appearance. However, as of now the WWE has not confirmed whether the two superstars will face-off in the Royal Rumble Battle Royal, which takes place at the Alamodome in San Antonio, Texas, on 29 January.

It has also been said that Goldberg will make an appearance on Monday Night Raw fairly regularly to create hype for the upcoming PPV events.

The development comes just days after Ringside News reported that Goldberg will make thirteen appearances leading onto WrestleMania 33, which takes place at Camping World Stadium, Orlando, Florida, on 2 April 2017.

Speaking about potential opponents for Goldberg for the three fights, the WWE universe has been intensely speculating as to who the wrestler could square off with. And the names that keep making headlines is Lesnar (WWE sowed the seeds for a rematch at Survivor Series).

Dave Meltzer from the Wrestling Observer Newsletter previously reported that the rematch between Goldberg and Lesnar has been planned for WrestleMania 33. But, on the recent episode of Raw, Goldberg teased a fight between him and Universal champion Kevin Owens at WrestleMania 33.

As of now it is unclear as to who Goldberg's opponents will be at the three PPVs.