Despite the fallout between the once-famous X-Factor judges Simon Cowell and Cheryl, fans of the British reality series were excited about the songstress' return as a guest judge. It has been reported that the music mogul has got 34-year-old Cheryl back into the mix with a huge paycheck.

Unfortunately, the rumours that had peaked fans' attention, have fallen flat after Cowell lashed out at the claims calling them "bulls**t". According to the reality TV boss, there is no truth to these claims as he and the Call My Name hitmaker haven't been in touch lately.

"It's bulls**t'. I haven't spoken to her in six months," the 57-year-old judge of popular music competitions told Mirror Online dismissing claims that the new mother has been offered £500,000 to sign up for the role of guest judge.

This comes as a major blow to X-Factor loyalists, who were expecting to see the infamous pair banter and engage in hilarious feuds, in keeping with previous trends during the show. Cheryl first appeared on the UK version of the competition in 2008 and served a successful term until her resignation in 2010.

During her reign, the mother-of-one mentored two contestants to victory - Alexandra Burke and Joe McElderry - and even earned praise from her fellow X-factor judge. Cowell described her as "one of the best I've ever worked with".

However, she later tried her luck in the American version of the reality series, only to be booted off the show by Cowell over allegations that her Geordie accent was causing an issue.

"I got it wrong. She was humiliated on both sides of the Atlantic," Cowell later said of the songstress.

Things, however, went back to normal in 2014 when the former Girls Aloud member returned to X-Factor as a judge for two series.

Cheryl of late has been busy with her personal life after she welcomed a baby boy with partner Liam Payne.