The singer Charlotte Church has announced that she has lost her unborn baby.

It was only in May during a concert, that the 31-year-old star revealed that she was expecting her third child with her partner, the musician Jonny Powell, whom she has been with for seven years.

A statement on her Twitter account said: "Charlotte and Jonny are very sad to announce that they lost their baby. Now is a time for grieving and being together as a family.

"We kindly ask everyone to respect that peace."

She has two children from her previous relationship with the rugby player, Gavin Henson; Ruby who is nine and Dexter who is eight. In an earlier interview the Welsh star said she hadn't 'ruled out' having more children.

"I'm really happy with my dude. He's lush, he's so smart and he really looks after me. I don't know. I'd never rule out anything. Never say never!" she said, according to the Mail Online.