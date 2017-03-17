Sizing John and Robbie Power won a thrilling Gold Cup race at the Cheltenham Festival on Friday (17 March). The 7-1 shot, trained by Jessica Harrington and owned by Ann and Alan Potts, took the lead after an intriguing battle between Native River, Champagne West and two-time runner-up Djakadam before powering to an impressive victory.

Minella Rocco finished second at 18-1, while 7-2 Native River crossed the line in third. There was more misery for Cue Card, who fell at the third to last fence for the second year in succession but is said to be in good health. Lizzie Kelly was unseated by Tea for Two at just the second fence.

