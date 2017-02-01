Sky TV customers will have woken up today wondering whether they still had access to some of their favourite programming after Discovery threatened to pull all 12 of its channels from the service. Fortunately it looks as though Discovery's shows are staying put after the companies came to a last-minute agreement.

Sky said in a statement: "Great news, we can confirm that Sky will continue to carry the Discovery and Eurosport channels. This means you can still watch channels including: Animal Planet, Discovery HD, Discovery History, Discovery Home & Health, Discovery Science, Discovery Shed, Discovery Turbo, DMAX, Eurosport1, Eurosport2, Investigation Discovery, TLC and Quest."

The broadcaster didn't elaborate on the terms of the agreement, which came following a very public falling out between Sky and Discovery over how much it paid for the channels.

Discovery had threatened to remove its programming from Sky's on-demand TV platform on the grounds that it refused to pay a "fair price" for its content. It also claimed that Sky paid less for its channels than it did 10 years ago, despite making more money from subscribers.

Discovery Networks UK managing director Susanna Dinnage said at the time: "We believe Sky is using what we consider to be its dominant market position to further its own commercial interest over those of viewers and independent broadcasters. The vitality of independent broadcasters like Discovery and plurality in TV is under threat."

Sky claimed that Discovery wanted close to £1bn for its programming, despite the fact it was losing viewers. It also said that the media company refused to discuss alternative solutions about how to could remain on the platform, and said it would invest money in new programming if Discovery decided to leave.

In a statement, Dinnage said that the new terms "guarantees Sky's customers access to Discovery's wide range of channels and programmes for years to come. Meanwhile, Sky revealed it had drawn up a new deal with America's PBS to bring its factual programming to the platform covering history, current affairs, arts and culture.

"We are adding over 1,000 hours of programming to our On Demand service from channels like History and National Geographic," said Sky. "This means our customers can enjoy the very best factual programming available."