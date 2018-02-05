Emily Ratajkowski has proven she is the best model to promote her popular swimwear brand and sent fans wild with another snap of herself in an Inamorata bikini.

The 26-year-old model has enjoyed great success, with her skimpy bikini and swimwear range selling like hot cakes online, and let her followers know that some of their favourite styles were finally back in stock – right in time for a February getaway.

Ratajkowski wowed her fans in the sunny outdoor modelling shot, displaying her famous figure in the Orpheus bikini in orange that showcased her washboard abs, lean legs and moody, doe-eyed facial expression.

Captioning the shot, "Finally an @inamorataswimRESTOCK of all sold out styles goes live today 10 am EST! Link in bio✨," her fans went wild for her appearance rather than the actual bikini.

One person commented: "Always so beautiful love," while someone else said: "So damn gorgeous."

A third added: "Bod goalllllssss✨."

The model and actress' luxury swimwear line sees pieces retailing for $160 (£120.82).

Ratajkowski has delved into designing for the first time with the endeavour, and previously offered Vogue her reasons for creating the swimwear range.

She said: "I grew up in San Diego and I basically wore a bathing suit every day on the beach.

"When I was 16, sometimes I would literally wake up, not put on any clothes, and I'd put on a bathing suit and get coffees and burritos for the day."

She claimed that highlighting a woman's waist was a main priority in creating the pieces, adding: "My waist, and for women in general, that is the thing that you want to accentuate the most, and sometimes it can be really hard.

"In a one-piece, there is nothing that is cinching your waist, so it was important to have something that was flattering in that way."