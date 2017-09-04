Ciara got the most beautiful surprise from husband Russell Wilson as he something amazing for his famous wife. The athlete completely shut down the Seattle Art Museum for a romantic date night with his baby mama.

The singer shared a series of Instagram posts as she gushed about the Seattle Seahawk player for his absolutely gorgeous date night idea. "When Ya Man Shuts Down The Museum For #DateNight... Still Got My Head Spinnin," she captioned a video of the art house glittered with hundreds of yellow glittering lights.

Fans of the couple are now praising the athlete for his idea which according to them is 'so romantic.'

The singer was treated like a princess by her husband as suggested by another image in a room decorated with colourful polka dots. "Placed Our Dots In The Sticker Furniture Room. Incredible Experience," she captioned the snap as she wore an oversized black mini dress. Her recent fashion choice has sparked rumours that she is pregnant with her third baby, just months after giving birth to her first baby with Wilson.

This comes at a time when Ciara's recent fashion choice has sparked rumours that she is pregnant with her third baby, just months after giving birth to her first baby with Wilson.

However, Ciara is not pregnant but she deliberately hides her body in baggy outfits as she continues to struggle with her weight loss. But now it appears the singer has finally seen a silver lining as her recent mirror selfie reveals that she is making 'progress.'

On 3 September, the 31-year-old singer shared a photo of her almost-bare backside which appeared toned. Her photo has since been liked by over 200,000 fans. "Making Progress.. #MammaC," CiCi captioned the photo. She was soon showered with heartfelt compliments for working on her body naturally and not undergoing surgeries to get into shape.

The I'm Out singer gave birth to daughter Sienna Princess in April with husband and NFL star Russell Wilson.