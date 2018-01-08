US President Donald Trump took to his favourite platform to proudly share an excerpt from a New York Post column headlined "We're still better off with Trump that Clinton" that praised him and his presidency. However, the president also happened to misquote the word "consequential" - a mistake Twitter was quick to notice and rip into him for.

In the opinion piece published Saturday (6 January), author Michael Goodwin admitted that Trump has had "missteps" since taking office in January. However, he asserted "there has never been a day when I wished Hillary Clinton were president. Not one."

"His is turning out to be a consequential presidency," Goodwin wrote.

On Sunday night, President Trump tweeted out an excerpt of the column that left out the part about his "missteps" and misquoted the word "consequential" in the process.

"'His is turning out to be an enormously consensual presidency. So much so that...there has never been a day that I wished Hillary Clinton were President. Not one,'" Trump tweeted.

"Indeed, as Trump's accomplishments accumulate, the mere thought of Clinton in the W.H., doubling down on Obama's...failed policies, washes away any doubts that America made the right choice. This was truly a change election, and the changes Trump is bringing are far-reaching and necessary."

The president then thanked Goodwin and included the author's email at the end of the tweet.

He later deleted the erroneous tweet and replaced it with a new post that included the correct and complete quotes from the column, including the mention of his "missteps." His new tweets included the correct word "consequential" and left out Goodwin's email address.

Eagle-eyed social media users were quick to spot Trump's latest typo and taunt him for it. Many mocked the president's blunder in light of his recent claim to be a "stable genius" and "like, really smart."

"Trump bookends the weekend with "stable genius" and "consensual presidency." Thanks for those gems. No one can turn a phrase quite like him," one user said.

"He has the best words," one Twitter user wrote while another added: "Anyone surprised he doesn't know what it means?"

Others pointed out the irony of the error in light of the multiple allegations of sexual misconduct levied against the president.

"So deliciously Freudian", someone tweeted.

"I just want to point out that this clusterf**k wasn't a consensual presidency," one person chimed.