Southampton have approached Tottenham Hotspur over the availability of attacker Erik Lamela after failing to agree a deal with Russian outfit Spartak Moscow for Quincy Promes.

Lamela is over the worst of his injury nightmare after making his return from troublesome hip problems late last year, but the former Roma starlet has been unable to force his way into Mauricio Pochettino's starting line-up since coming back into the first-team fold.

Lamela has started just twice in the Premier League this season, appearing nine times from the substitutes' bench, and the arrival of £25m Lucas Moura at Tottenham will only further decrease his chances of game-time between now and the end of the season.

Southampton are willing to offer the 25-year-old some much-needed game-time as they bid to secure Premier League survival and have approached Tottenham in the hope that a deal can be struck before the transfer deadline, according to The Independent, but Mauricio Pellegrino's side may face competition from Lamela's old club Roma.

Southampton have already signed Monaco forward Guido Carillo this month and were hoping to thrash out an agreement with Spartak's Promes, who was on Liverpool's radar once upon a time.

Saints submitted a club-record bid worth around £30m for the talented Dutchman, but the Russian champions are not willing to let their star attacker leave without first drafting in a replacement. Spartak did confirm the signing of Sofiane Hanni on Wednesday (31 January), but that does not seem to have increased Southampton's chances of signing Promes.

Tottenham boss Pochettino may see fit to let Lamela leave due to the signing of Lucas Moura, but no other business is expected to take place in north London. Spanish striker Fernando Llorente was heavily linked with last-gasp move to London rivals Chelsea, but the Premier League champions eventually signed Olivier Giroud from Arsenal for around £18m.