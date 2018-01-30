Tottenham Hotspur will allow striker Fernando Llorente to leave for Premier League champions Chelsea if they receive an offer well in excess of the £14m they paid for the Spain international during the summer.

The Blues' desperate attempts to bring a new front-man to west London to provide cover for Alvaro Morata has seen them linked with a move for the 32-year-old, who they have failed to sign in each of the last two transfer windows.

Llorente moved to Tottenham on the final day of trading in the summer from Swansea City but has failed to repeat the form from his spell in south Wales having scored just twice in 23 appearances.

Yet after abandoning their pursuit of Roma's Edin Dzeko and with talks over signing Olivier Giroud from Arsenal proving complex, Chelsea have sounded out Spurs over the availability of Llorente with less than 48 hours to go until the window shuts.

Lucas Moura is expected to become a Tottenham player before the 11pm deadline on Wednesday [31 January] meaning the north Londoners are happy to allow Llorente to leave this month but only for a healthy profit, according to The Evening Standard.

Asked whether Llorente could be allowed to depart before the window slams shut on Wednesday, Pochettino said. "That is another rumour. Fernando is our player. I don't know nothing about that. I cannot speak about rumours. He played the last game against Newport. He's one player in the squad, like different players. He's in our plans."

The arrival of a new striker at Chelsea would allow Michy Batshuayi to leave on loan for the rest of the season, with Borussia Dortmund the front-runners as they attempt to sign a replacement for Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang who is braced to join Arsenal.

Chelsea are currently trying to drive down Arsenal's £35m valuation of Giroud and at the time of writing the France international looks like the most viable option, as he would be eligible to play in the Champions League and the FA Cup during the second half of the campaign.

Despite having his license to sign players heavily restricted by the Chelsea board, Antonio Conte has seen two new players arrive this month in the form of Ross Barkley from Everton, while Austrian youngster Thierno Ballo has joined from Viktoria Koln and will operate with the youth team.